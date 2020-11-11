Bradford loan Hull KR youngster

Bradford Bulls have confirmed the signing of Hull Kingston Rovers youngster Elliot Wallis.

The winger, 20, joins the Bulls on loan having spent a short with York this year.

He has made six Super League appearances for the Robins, scoring twice.

“I am very excited to be pulling on the Bradford shirt – it is a club with a lot of history and identity and I am really looking forward to getting stuck in,” said Wallis.

“It has been a long year but I have been working hard off the field and kept myself in shape and I am really looking forward to getting a chance to prove myself next season.

“I am really looking forward to playing in a team with two very experienced halves and I will try my best to learn as much as I can from the both in my time at Bradford.

“The Bradford fans can expect speed, aggression and maximum effort from me in every match I play and I cannot wait to get going.”

Head coach John Kear added: “The reason we signed Elliot and Reece last week was to provide extra competition for places – they are two young men who are very eager and have a point to prove.

“We have now got 11 backs for next year and both will get opportunities – Elliot is further down the line than Reece and we have him for the full year and we are delighted with that.

“We have built a good relationship with Hull Kingston Rovers and benefitted from that with Elliot’s signing – he is a really big, strong, strapping wingman who I am looking forward to seeing take his opportunities in games.”