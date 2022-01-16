Brexit restrictions could hamper French development says leading agent

The feelgood factor for French Rugby League is in danger of fizzling out if restrictions on player movement aren’t lifted, according to a leading players’ agent.

Last week’s announcement of a 2025 Rugby League World Cup in France, following Catalans Dragons’ Super League Grand Final appearance and promotion to the top flight for Toulouse Olympique, have put the French game on a high. But new rulings since Brexit threaten to derail the progress currently being made.

That is the view of Graeme Taylor, who represents many top names in the game, including a growing number of French players since he recently moved out to live near Perpignan.

“It’s a time-bomb for the French game,” Taylor told League Express.

“Unless someone changes the rules, the number of up-and-coming young French talent will dwindle and it will starve the game in France, especially with only two full-time professional teams in the country, as they can only take so many players at a young age.”

Taylor explained that since Brexit and the end to freedom of movement in Europe, players now need visas to play in the UK.

He added, “It’s not a problem for existing French players in the English leagues but any youngster looking to try himself in Super League now will find it impossible to get a visa.

“You have to be playing at Elite level and the French competition is not classed as that. Or you have to sign a contract like what an Australian or New Zealand player would require to qualify for the UK visa, so the pathway for ambitious young French players to play in Super League in the UK is effectively closed.”

Taylor is the agent for Huddersfield Giants’ star Theo Fages, who moved from Perpignan to Salford at the age of 16 to improve his chances of a successful career.

“Under the current rules, Theo would not be allowed to do that now and I know many talented young French players who want to follow his path,” said Taylor.

“Catalans and Toulouse currently sign as many as they can, but there are many others who have gone as far as they can with their French Elite clubs, so we risk losing them to the game.

“That’s not good for the French game or Rugby League as a whole, especially when you are hosting the World Cup in 2025.”

Taylor has called on the Rugby Football League to lobby the UK government for assistance.

He added, “It could be as simple as asking the government to recognise the French Elite One competition as elite sport. Then the problem would disappear if a player played 75 per cent of the games in the last two years.

“I don’t want to sound gloomy when all of this good news is coming out of France, but I am genuinely concerned that this issue threatens the future health of the French game.”

A spokesman for the RFL told League Express: “We are fully aware of this issue and we have been discussing it with UKVI (UK Visa and Immigration) authorities for some time since the rules changed with Brexit.”

Taylor added, “I know the RFL are trying to resolve things, but time really is of essence with the World Cup in only three years’ time.

“Every day that passes we are in danger of losing another Theo Fages to the game just because of red tape, so it is a matter of urgency.”

