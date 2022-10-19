Brilliant attendance registered for Tonga and PNG’s World Cup clash at St Helens 

LAST night, Tonga and Papua New Guinea went head to head in the Rugby League World Cup.

It was arguably the greatest game of the tournament so far with the Polynesian nations not taking a backwards step throughout the 80 minutes.

In fact, the two sides could only be separated with a last-minute Tonga try as forward Siosiua Taukeiaho dribbled through a brilliant grubber for Keaon Koloamatangi to dot down and break the Kumuls’ hearts.

And for those spectators that flocked to the Totally Wicked Stadium – the home of Super League champions St Helens – they enjoyed an absolute classic.

It’s perhaps no wonder, then, that the fixture last night drew in 10,409 spectators who were treated to skill, passion and tenacity.

The attendances have been one of the main talking points from the World Cup so far with a range of numbers coming out of grounds.

43,200 fans, for example, took to the home of Newcastle United – St James’ Park – for England’s opening game of the World Cup against Samoa.

That number was then followed by 13,666 flocking to Headingley to watch Australia take on Fiji before just over 6,000 made the journey to Newcastle Thunder’s Kingston Park and Headingley once more on Sunday to watch Italy beat Scotland and Ireland thrash Jamaica respectively.

Just over 5,000 attended New Zealand’s win over Lebanon on Sunday night before the 4,000 mark was hit for France’s win over a stubborn Greece side on Monday night in Doncaster.