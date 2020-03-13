Brisbane win in Queensland Country Bank Stadium opener

Brisbane Broncos spoilt North Queensland’s party in their new Queensland Country Bank Stadium with a 28-21 victory.

Jake Turpin scored the first try in the new stadium when he embarrassed the Cowboys defence with a superb show and go. But North Queensland replied well through Valentine Holme son his return to the NRL from American Football.

Holmes couldn’t convert allowing Kotoni Staggs to extend Brisbane’s lead when he reached out of Gavin Cooper’s tackle to score.

In the final seconds of the first half, Michael Morgan slotted a field goal to make the half-time score 12-9.

But the Broncos pulled away in the second half when Tevita Pangai Jnr crossed, David Fifita produced a superb solo effort from his own half and Jamayne Isaako benefited from a weaving run from Jesse Arthars.

The Cowboys scored consolations through Gavin Cooper and Ben Hampton but it wasn’t enough.

Cowboys: Holmes, Feldt, O’Neill, Marsters, Hampton, Drinkwater, Morgan, Asiata, Granville, McLean, Cooper, Hess, Taumalolo; Interchanges: Robson, Dunn, Molo, Jensen

Tries: Holmes, Feldt, Cooper, Hampton; Goals: Feldt 2; Field goal: Morgan (40)

Broncos: Isaako, Oates, Staggs, Boyd, Arthars, Milford, Croft, Flegler, Turpin, Haas, Fifita, Pangai Jnr, Carrigan; Interchanges: McCullough, Kennedy, Hopoate, Farnworth

Tries: Turpin, Staggs, Pangai Jnr, Fifita, Isaako; Goals: Isaako 4

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.