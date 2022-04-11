Broadcast details and kick-off times revealed for Challenge Cup semi-finals and women’s final

The broadcast details and schedule for the Challenge Cup triple-header at Elland Road in Leeds have been confirmed.

All three matches will be broadcast on the BBC on Saturday 7 May, involving the Women’s Challenge Cup final and then the two men’s semi-finals.

The women’s final, between the winners of the two semi-finals to be played on Sunday 24 May at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium (and shown live on the BBC’s digital platforms), will kick off at 12noon and be shown live on BBC2.

The headline men’s semi-final is the derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens, and that tie will come first at 2.30pm live on BBC1.

Coverage will then switch back to BBC2 for the second semi-final, an all-Yorkshire affair between Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR which will kick off at 5pm.

The winners will go head to head on Saturday 28 May in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Challenge Cup triple-header broadcast schedule:

11.30am-2pm, BBC2 – Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final (KO 12noon)

2pm-4.30, BBC1 – Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final: Wigan Warriors v St Helens (KO 2.30pm)

4.30pm-7, BBC2 – Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final: Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR (KO 5pm)