Broadcasting details for Challenge Cup Round One announced

THE Round 1 tie of the 2024 Men’s Betfred Challenge Cup, the Royal Air Force versus the Royal Navy, will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online on Saturday 13 January (KO 12:30pm) from RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

Both sides reached Round 2 of the 2023 competition, the RAF winning at Doncaster Toll Bar before losing narrowly to York Acorn, and the Royal Navy beating Barrow Island before suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of North Wales Crusaders from the professional ranks. Only one of them can make Round 2 this time around, while the third Forces’ team, British Army, face a tough trip to Castleford to take on leading Yorkshire Men’s League side Fryston Warriors.

20 clubs from the community game and Armed Forces went into the hat for Round 1, where North West Men’s League Champions Orrell St James will have home advantage against Challenge Cup first-timers Haresfinch. Yorkshire Men’s League Champions Newsome Panthers travel south to take on Wests Warriors in the capital, while another London side, reigning Southern Conference champions Hammersmith Hills Hoists, will face another side making their Challenge Cup bow – Gillingham’s Medway Dragons.

Round 1 fixtures in full (all Saturday 13 January)

Clock Face Miners v Heworth (KO 1.30pm)

Doncaster Toll Bar v Ashton Bears (1.30pm)

Fryston Warriors v British Army (2pm)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Medway Dragons (3pm, Chiswick RFC)

Lowca v Edinburgh Eagles (1pm)

Orrell St James v Haresfinch (2pm)

Oulton Raiders v West Bowling (2pm)

Royal Air Force v Royal Navy (12.30pm)

South Wales Jets v Stanningley (1.30pm, Ebbw Vale RFC)

Wests Warriors v Newsome Panthers (2.30pm, Wasps RFC)

The winners of the 10 Round 1 ties will be joined in Round 2 by 10 clubs from the National Conference League – and the draw for that round has already thrown up some fascinating ties.

Challenge Cup giant killers Thatto Heath travel to RAF or Royal Navy, while another NCL club with giant killing pedigree, Rochdale Mayfield, will play at either Wests Warriors or Newsome Panthers. Also hitting the road will be reigning NCL champions Hunslet ARLFC, who visit either Fryston Warriors or British Army. Elsewhere, Hull Dockers versus Wath Brow Hornets is another tie to capture the imagination.

Round 2 draw (ties to be played on the weekend of 27/28 January)

Clock Face Miners or Heworth v Siddal

Doncaster Toll Bar or Ashton Bears v West Hull

Fryston Warriors or British Army v Hunslet ARLFC

Hammersmith Hills Hoists or Medway Dragons v Oulton Raiders or West Bowling

Hull Dockers v Wath Brow Hornets

Leigh Miners Rangers v South Wales Jets or Stanningley

Lock Lane v Lowca or Edinburgh Eagles

Orrell St James or Haresfinch v York Acorn

Royal Air Force or Royal Navy v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wests Warriors or Newsome Panthers v Rochdale Mayfield

As with Round 1, BBC Sport will select one tie from Round 2 to be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

The 10 Round 2 winners will be joined at Round 3 by 22 clubs from the Betfred Championship and League One, with 16 ties scheduled for the weekend of 10/11 February.

