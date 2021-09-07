Broncos to go part-time

LONDON BRONCOS are to go part-time next season, citing “vastly reduced” central distribution funds as a major factor.

The decision follows a disappointing campaign during which coach Danny Ward, who led the club to promotion to Super League in 2018, departed, with assistant Tom Tsang (pictured) stepping up.

The Broncos, who were relegated from the top flight on the last day of the 2019 campaign, currently occupy the sixth and final Championship play-off berth.

Along with table-toppers Toulouse Olympique, they are one of only two full-time clubs in the second tier.

The club said in a statement: “Following what has been a very disappointing season for the club and its supporters which has seen the Broncos fall way behind the pace set by other teams in the Betfred Championship, including several part-time sides, it has been decided that in 2022 we will adjust our squad to that of a part-time team as part of an overhaul of the first=team squad.

“Financially, the club will be receiving a vastly-reduced central distribution in 2022 and we have had to make changes to offset this reduction.

“London Broncos will increase the level of financial input into our highly-successful Academy and Scholarship programme as well as work with the community game in London and the South-East to continue to develop professional Rugby League players as we take the opportunity to restructure the club ahead of our planned move to Plough Lane in 2022.

“Off the field, a huge amount of work is being undertaken in several areas to ensure that Rugby League in London continues to thrive and that the Broncos are able to return stronger for a promotion push in seasons to come with a squad littered with homegrown players and a solid supporter base in our new home.”

