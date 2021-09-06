Warrington land Hull KR’s Minikin

WARRINGTON WOLVES have signed Hull KR centre Greg Minikin on a two-year deal to start next season.

The move reunites the 26-year-old England Knights international with his former Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell, who is joining Warrington on a three-year contract.

Minikin, who rejected Rovers’ offer of a one-year contract extension, played for Castleford between 2016-19, having started at York City Knights. He has also had a loan stint at Batley Bulldogs

Born in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, he has 77 career tries.

“Warrington’s a big club,” he said. “I worked under Powelly for four years at Castleford and he gave me the opportunity to play Super League and developed my game a lot so I’m excited to work under him again.”

The Wolves have also signed Castleford duo, secondrow Oliver Holmes and versatile back Peter Mata’utia, and Featherstone Rovers prop James Harrison.

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: “We’re excited to be welcoming Greg to the club.

“He’ll add a lot of value and experience around the squad. He’s a versatile player who can play a number of key positions and will strengthen Daryl’s options.

“He certainly knows his way to the try-line and we’re looking forward to seeing him represent the club.”

Rovers coach Tony Smith said: “I’d like to wish Greg well for the next part of his career and thank him for his contributions whilst at Hull KR.

“It hasn’t been an easy time for him by any means. He’s had a stop-start time with us due to some injuries, but he’s been a pleasure to work with.”

