Stalwart Cudjoe extends Huddersfield stay

LEROY CUDJOE has joined fellow Huddersfield Giants stalwart Michael Lawrence in extending his contract.

The 33-year-old former England centre, who made his first-team bow in 2008 and earlier this year played his 300th game for his hometown club, will continue his career in 2022.

Huddersfield-born Jamaica international forward and club captain Lawrence, 31, whose debut was in 2007 and who has also topped 300 games, previously agreed a two-year extension.

Cudjoe, who has made a comeback after struggling with knee problems for two seasons, said: “Having been here since I was 16, this club means a lot to me.

“I’m really enjoying my rugby after missing a lot of time when I was injured, which made me appreciate what I’ve got here.

“This squad excites me, and there’s a good vibe around the place with a lot of young lads stepping up.

“I’m sure we will add a lot more quality and experience for next year, and it’s an exciting time to be involved.”

Giants coach Ian Watson said: “There aren’t many players who will come back from an injury as serious as Leroy’s as be as good as when they left.

“He’s still at that level and he’s been improving as the games have gone on, and he is the right kind of senior player to be around our young talent.”

