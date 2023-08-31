Five potential clubs Hull KR fullback Jack Walker could join following confirmation of his exit from Super League club

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed that fullback Jack Walker will not be at the club in 2024.

After joining a short-term deal until the end of the 2023 Super League season, Walker has impressed in the game time that he has had at Craven Park.

However, with the signings of Peta Hiku and Niall Evalds, Walker’s game time for 2024 would look further cut back with a departure now confirmed.

But where could Walker ply his trade next season?

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers desperately need a fullback for 2024 – that much is obvious. Gareth Widdop has played most of the season there so far for Castleford but with Niall Evalds on the sidelines it has been a difficult time in the number one jersey for the veteran. Walker would provide some much needed impetus at The Jungle and wouldn’t break the bank to bring in. A settled spine is key for the Tigers in 2024 and if he can keep injury free, Walker would be a major addition.

Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone do already have Mark Kheirallah and Brandon Pickersgill on their books, but Jack Walker could give Rovers that edge if they do indeed earn promotion to Super League for 2024. A native West Yorkshireman, travel wouldn’t be an issue for the 24-year-old with Featherstone needing to lower their average in the upcoming seasons. It could certainly be a place for Walker to nail down his short and long-term future.

Salford Red Devils

When Ryan Brierley is out on the park firing for the Salford Red Devils then all is good for Paul Rowley’s side. However, at times in 2024 Brierley has struggled with injury which has put pressure on the rest of the spine to try and fill the massive gap left by the Scotland international. Well, Jack Walker could definitely fill that gap and be more than a capable understudy. Salford’s exciting attacking play would also play right into the 24-year-old’s hands.

Keighley Cougars

Keighley Cougars are in desperate need of a rebuild for 2024 onwards. If the Cougars maintain their Championship place – with relegation still not out of the question – then a big spend is expected from Keighley owners Ryan O’Neill and Kaue Garcia in a bid to push towards Super League. Bringing in Jack Walker would be a true demonstration of putting that money where their mouth is and would definitely send a message to their rivals.

Bradford Bulls

It wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see Jack Walker back in a Bradford Bulls shirt for 2024. He left the club earlier this year for an opportunity in Super League with Hull KR, but he did so on good terms. Yes, the Bulls currently have Tom Holmes playing out of his skin in the fullback role, but bringing Walker back would ensure both short and long-term stability at the back. The 24-year-old knows the club like the back of his hand.