Bumper club-by-club preview to the 2022 NRL season

BRISBANE BRONCOS

Home Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Capacity: 52,500

Premiership winners: 1992, 1993, 1997 (Super League), 1998, 2000, 2006

2021 Finishing Position: 14th

Head Coach: Kevin Walters

Captain: Adam Reynolds

Key Signing: Adam Reynolds

English and/or former Super League players: Herbie Farnworth, Albert Kelly, David Mead

First Home Game: Friday 11 March v South Sydney Rabbitohs

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 28/1

League Express says: The Broncos are traditionally an NRL powerhouse but in 2020 they won the wooden spoon and last season was only marginally better. They have broken the bank to sign Adam Reynolds from the Rabbitohs, handing him the captaincy and hoping that he can provide the leadership they have been lacking in recent seasons.

League Express Prediction: 9th

2022 Squad: Jesse Arthars (year-long loan to NZ Warriors), Kurt Capewell, Patrick Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, Herbie Farnworth, Thomas Flegler, Tyson Gamble, Payne Haas, Kobe Hetherington, Jamayne Isaako, Ryan James, Corey Jensen, Albert Kelly, Rhys Kennedy, Brenko Lee, Ezra Mam, David Mead, Tesi Niu, Corey Oates, Cory Paix, Keenan Palasia, Jordan Pereira, Brendan Piakura, Adam Reynolds, Jordan Riki, TC Robati, Kotoni Staggs, Jake Turpin, Billy Walters

Outs: John Asiata (Leigh), Xavier Coates (Melbourne), Anthony Milford (South Sydney), Isaiah Tass (South Sydney), Brodie Croft (Salford), Danny Levi (Huddersfield), Ethan Bullemor (Manly), Alex Glenn (retired), Ben Te’o (retired), Richie Kennar (released)

Ins: Adam Reynolds (South Sydney), Kurt Capewell (Penrith), Brenko Lee (Melbourne), Corey Jensen (North Queensland), Jordan Pereira (St George Illawarra), Billy Walters (Wests Tigers), Ryan James (Canberra)

CANBERRA RAIDERS

Home Venue: GIO Stadium

Capacity: 25,011

Premiership winners: 1989, 1990, 1994

2021 Finishing Position: 10th

Head Coach: Ricky Stuart

Captain: Jarrod Croker

Key Signing: Jamal Fogarty

English and/or former Super League players: Matt Frawley, Josh Hodgson, Harry Rushton, Ryan Sutton, Elliott Whitehead, Sam Williams

First Home Game: Friday 11 March v Cronulla Sharks

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 20/1

League Express says: The Raiders retain the greatest number of English players in the NRL, despite the loss of George Williams during last season. His departure disrupted the club, which had expected a strong season but finished outside the play-off positions. All eyes will be on new recruit Jamal Fogarty, who joins from the Titans, to see whether he can form a strong partnership with Jack Wighton

League Express Prediction: 10th

2022 Squad: Nick Cotric, Jarrod Croker, Adam Elliott, Jamal Fogarty, Matt Frawley, Emre Guler, Corey Harawira-Naera, Josh Hodgson, Albert Hopoate, Peter Hola, Corey Horsburgh, Sebastian Kris, Trey Mooney, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Josh Papalii, Jordan Rapana, Harry Rushton, Xavier Savage, Brad Schneider, Harley Smith-Shields, Tom Starling, Ryan Sutton, Joe Tapine, Matt Timoko, Semi Valemei, Elliott Whitehead, Jack Wighton, Sam Williams, Hudson Young

Outs: George Williams (Warrington), Ryan James (Brisbane), Siliva Havili (South Sydney), Caleb Aekins (Leigh), Bailey Simonsson (Parramatta), Sia Soliola (retired), Curtis Scott, Dunamis Lui (released), Darby Medlyn (released)

Ins: Jamal Fogarty (Gold Coast), Peter Hola (North Qld), Adam Elliott (Canterbury), Nick Cotric (Canterbury)

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS

Home Venue: Accor Stadium (Stadium Australia)

Capacity: 83,500

Premiership winners: 1938, 1942, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1995, 2004

2021 Finishing Position: 16th

Head Coach: Trent Barrett

Captain: Josh Jackson

Key Signing: Matt Burton

English and/or former Super League players: Ava Seumanufagai, Luke Thompson

First Home Game: Sunday 20 March v Brisbane Broncos

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 20/1

League Express says: The Bulldogs finished rock bottom last year, but they have invested in a raft of great talent for 2022, with Matt Burton from the Panthers adding guile in the halfbacks, Josh Addo-Carr adding blistering pace on the wing and Tevita Pangai Junior stiffening their pack. They could be the big improvers this season.

League Express Prediction: 8th

2022 Squad: Josh Addo-Carr, Paul Alamoti, Corey Allan, Jake Averillo, Bailey Biondi-Odo, Braidon Burns, Matt Burton, Josh Cook, Matt Doorey, Matt Dufty, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Kyle Flanagan, Jack Hetherington, Reece Hoffman, Josh Jackson, Tuipulotu Katoa, Max King, Jeremy Marshall-King, Brent Naden, Jayden Okunbor, Tevita Pangai Junior, Chris Patolo, Aaron Schoupp, Ava Seumanufagai, Joe Stimson, Luke Thompson, Jackson Topine, Paul Vaughan, Corey Waddell, Brandon Wakeham

Outs: Nick Meaney (Melbourne), Will Hopoate (St Helens), Renouf Atoni (Sydney), Adam Elliott (Canberra), Nick Cotric (Canberra), Christian Crichton (Penrith), Chris Smith (Penrith), Dylan Napa (Catalans), John Asiata (signed from Brisbane for 2022, released in December 2021, signed with Leigh for 2022), Ofahiki Ogden, James Roumanos, Sione Katoa, Watson Heleta, Lachlan Lewis, Dean Britt, Bradley Deitz, Falakiko Manu (all released)

Ins: Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne), Max King (Melbourne), Matt Burton (Penrith), Brent Naden (Penrith), Matt Dufty (St George Illawarra), Paul Vaughan (St George Illawarra), Tevita Pangai Junior (Brisbane), Josh Cook (South Sydney), Braidon Burns (South Sydney), Reece Hoffman (Wests Tigers)

CRONULLA SHARKS

Home Venue: PointsBet Stadium

Capacity: 22,000

Premiership winners: 2016

2021 Finishing Position: 9th

Head Coach: Craig Fitzgibbon

Captain: Wade Graham

Key Signing: Craig Fitzgibbon

English and/or former Super League players: None

First Home Game: Saturday 19 March v Parramatta Eels

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 20/1

League Express says: Cronulla just missed out on the play-offs in 2021 but this season, with former Hull FC star Craig Fitzgibbon in charge, who is tipped as a top coach of the future after his experience under Trent Robinson at the Roosters, the Sharks are expected to be much more consistent.

League Express Prediction: 7th

2022 Squad: Jayden Berrell, Blayke Brailey, Andrew Fifita, Dale Finucane, Wade Graham, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Mawene Hiroti, Royce Hunt, Nicho Hynes, Matt Ikuvalu, Sione Katoa, Will Kennedy, Cameron McInnes, Luke Metcalf, Lachlan Miller, Matt Moylan, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Briton Nikora, Franklin Pele, Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolf, Siosifa Talakai, Jensen Taumoepeau, Aiden Tolman, Connor Tracey, Braydon Trindall, Jack Williams, Teig Wilton

Outs: Aaron Woods (St Geo Illawarra), Shaun Johnson (Warriors), Chad Townsend (North Qld 2022, via Warriors, 2021), Billy Magoulias (Warrington), Will Chambers (rugby union), Josh Dugan (released, retired), Nene Macdonald (Leigh)

Ins: Dale Finucane (Melbourne), Nicho Hynes (Melbourne), Cameron McInnes (St George Illawarra), Matt Ikuvalu (Sydney Roosters), Lachlan Miller (rugby union), Jayden Berrell (Wynnum (QRL))

GOLD COAST TITANS

Home Venue: Cbus Super Stadium

Capacity: 27,400

Premiership winners: Never

2021 Finishing Position: 8th (eliminated in play-off 1st round)

Head Coach: Justin Holbrook

Captain: Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Key Signing: Isaac Liu

English and/or former Super League players: Corey Thompson

First Home Game: Saturday 19 March v New Zealand Warriors

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 16/1

League Express says: The Titans have signed fewer recruits than most of their rivals and they have lost their major halfback pairing of Ash Taylor and Jamal Fogarty. Although Isaac Liu, who arrives after nine seasons with the Roosters, will stiffen up their pack, they may fall back a little this season.

League Express Prediction: 12th

2022 Squad: Aaron Booth, Tanah Boyd, AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Erin Clark, Herman Ese’ese, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Sosefo Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika, Patrick Herbert, Jaimin Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Alofi-ana Khan-Pereira, Sam Lisone, Isaac Liu, Esan Marsters, Greg Marzhew, Sam McIntyre, Kevin Proctor, Phillip Sami, Toby Sexton, Will Smith, Corey Thompson, Paul Turner, Joseph Vuna, Jarrod Wallace

Outs: Jai Whitbread (Wakefield via Leigh), Sam Stone (Leigh), Jonus Pearson (CQ Capras (QRL)), Tyrone Peachey (Wests Tigers), Jamal Fogarty (Canberra), Ash Taylor (Warriors), Mitch Rein (Parramatta), Anthony Don (retired)

Ins: Isaac Liu (Sydney), Paul Turner (Warriors), Aaron Booth (Melbourne), Will Smith (Parramatta)

MANLY SEA EAGLES

Home Venue: 4 Pines Park (Brookvale Oval)

Capacity: 23,000

Premiership winners: 1972, 1973, 1976, 1978, 1987, 1996, 2008, 2011

2021 Finishing Position: 4th (eliminated in semi-final)

Head Coach: Des Hasler

Captain: Daly Cherry-Evans

Key Signing: Ethan Bullemor

English and/or former Super League players: None

First Home Game: Sunday 27 March v Canterbury Bulldogs

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 13/2

League Express says: The Sea Eagles fell at the final hurdle before last year’s Grand Final so their coach Des Hasler has clearly decided that he doesn’t need a wholesale change of personnel. Their only new recruit is Ethan Bullemor from the Broncos and it would be surprising if Manly don’t again figure prominently in the play-off race.

League Express Prediction: 5th

2022 Squad: Josh Aloiai, Morgan Boyle, Ethan Bullemor, Daly Cherry-Evans, Lachlan Croker, Andrew Davey, Sione Fainu, Kieran Foran, Reuben Garrick, Morgan Harper, Sean Keppie, Tolutau Koula, Karl Lawton, Haumole Olakau’atu, Brad Parker, Taniela Paseka, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Toafofoa Sipley, Jorge Taufua, Martin Taupau, Ben Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Christian Tuipulotu, Alec Tu’itavake, Dylan Walker

Outs: Curtis Sironen (St Helens), Cade Cust (Wigan), Moses Suli (St George Illawarra), Jack Gosiewski (St Geo Illawarra), Tevita Funa (Rugby Union), Zac Saddler (released)

Ins: Ethan Bullemor (Brisbane)

MELBOURNE STORM

Home Venue: AAMI Park

Capacity: 30,050

Premiership winners: 1999, 2007 (withdrawn due to salary cap infringements), 2009 (withdrawn due to salary cap infringements), 2012, 2017, 2020

2021 Finishing Position: 1st (eliminated in preliminary finals)

Head Coach: Craig Bellamy

Captain: Jesse Bromwich & Christian Welch

Key Signing: Xavier Coates

English and/or former Super League players: None

First Home Game: Thursday 17 March v South Sydney Rabbitohs

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 9/2

League Express says: There have been lots of rumours about whether the Storm’s coach Craig Bellamy will move on from the club and perhaps even retire. This could potentially be his final season in the Victorian capital and, if so, he will want to leave on a winning note, although he has lost some top talent to other clubs.

League Express Prediction: 2nd

2022 Squad: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich, Xavier Coates, Tom Eisenhuth, Jordan Grant, Harry Grant, Jack Howarth, Jahrome Hughes, Dean Ieremia, George Jennings, Cooper Johns, Tui Kamikamica, Felise Kaufusi, Josh King, Chris Lewis, Trent Loiero, Nick Meaney, Tepai Moeroa, Cameron Munster, Jayden Nikorima, Justin Olam, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jonah Pezet, Brandon Smith, Reimis Smith, William Warbrick, Tyran Wishart, Christian Welch

Outs: Josh Addo-Carr, Max King (Canterbury), Dale Finucane (Cronulla), Nicho Hynes (Cronulla), Aaron Pene (Warriors), Brenko Lee (Broncos), Aaron Booth (Gold Coast), Ryley Jacks (Bne Tigers (QRL)), Isaac Lumelume, Daniel Atkinson, Judda Turahui, Tyson Smoothy (all released)

Ins: Xavier Coates (Brisbane), Nick Meaney (Canterbury), Josh King (Newcastle), Jayden Nikorima (Redcliffe), William Warbrick (rugby union)

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS

Home Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium

Capacity: 33,000

Premiership winners: 1997, 2001

2021 Finishing Position: 7th (eliminated in play-off 1st round)

Head Coach: Adam O’Brien

Captain: Jayden Brailey & Kalyn Ponga

Key Signing: Adam Clune

English and/or former Super League players: Dominic Young

First Home Game: Sunday 20 March v Wests Tigers

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 22/1

League Express says: The Knights have lost Mitchell Pearce to the Catalans Dragons as well as Blake Green to retirement and they could have trouble replacing those two players, despite bringing in Adam Clune from the Dragons. The club may miss out on the play-offs this season.

League Express Prediction: 13th

2022 Squad: Mitch Barnett, Bradman Best, Jayden Brailey, Jake Clifford, Adam Clune, Phoenix Crossland, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Bailey Hodgson, Hymel Hunt, Jack Johns, Brodie Jones, Jacob Kiraz, David Klemmer, Kurt Mann, Jirah Momoisea, Brayden Musgrove, Kalyn Ponga, Chris Randall, Daniel Saifiti, Jacob Saifiti, Simi Sasagi, Pasami Saulo, Sauaso Sue, Enari Tuala, Dominic Young

Outs: Blake Green (retired), Connor Watson (Sydney), Josh King (Melbourne), Starford To’a (Wests Tigers), Gehamat Shibasaki (rugby union), Mitchell Pearce (Catalans), Tex Hoy (unsigned)

Ins: Dane Gagai (South Sydney), Adam Clune (St Geo Illawarra)

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS

Home Venue: Sunshine Coast Stadium; Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Capacity: 12,000; 11,500

Premiership winners: Never

2021 Finishing Position: 12th

Head Coach: Nathan Brown

Captain: Tohu Harris

Key Signing: Shaun Johnson

English and/or former Super League players: Ben Murdoch-Masila,

First Home Game: Saturday 12 March v St George Illawarra Dragons

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 33/1

League Express says: The Warriors have not played at home in Auckland since the 2019 season and with restrictions still in place they are unlikely to play there in 2022. And they have lost one of their most iconic players in Golden Boot winner Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who has switched to rugby union. It could be a long, hard season for the Warriors.

League Express Prediction: 15th

2022 Squad: Bunty Afoa, Euan Aitken, Jesse Arthars, Rocco Berry, Josh Curran, Wayde Egan, Addin Fonua-Blake, Tohu Harris, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Shaun Johnson, Temple Kalepo, Eliesa Katoa, Edward Kosi, Matt Lodge, Marcelo Montoya, Jack Murchie, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Kodi Nikorima, Taniela Otukolo, Aaron Pene, Iliesa Ratuva, Pride Petterson-Robati, Adam Pompey, Bayley Sironen, Ash Taylor, Jazz Tevaga, Viliami Vailea, Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Outs: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Rugby Union), Paul Turner (Gold Coast), Sean O’Sullivan (Penrith), Peta Hiku (North Qld), Chad Townsend (North Qld), Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (North Qld), David Fusitu’a (Leeds), Kane Evans (Hull FC), Tom Ale, Jackson Frei (both unsigned), Leeson Ah Mau (retired)

Ins: Shaun Johnson (Cronulla), Aaron Pene (Melbourne), Jesse Arthars (on loan from Brisbane), Ash Taylor (Gold Coast)

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS

Home Venue: Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Capacity: 25,000

Premiership winners: 2015

2021 Finishing Position: 15th

Head Coach: Todd Payten

Captain: Jason Taumalolo & Chad Townsend

Key Signing: Chad Townsend

English and/or former Super League players: Brendan Elliot, Peta Hiku

First Home Game: Sunday 13 March v Canterbury Bulldogs

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 33/1

League Express says: The Cowboys have lost several senior players and they don’t seem to have replaced them adequately. They could be in for a tough season.

League Express Prediction: 16th

2022 Squad: Daejarn Asi, Kane Bradley, Ben Condon, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Scott Drinkwater, Mitchell Dunn, Brendan Elliot, Kyle Feldt, Tom Gilbert, Jake Granville, Ben Hampton, Coen Hess, Peta Hiku, Valentine Holmes, Connelly Lemuelu, Heilum Luki, Jordan McLean, Laitia Moceidreke, Jeremiah Nanai, Griffin Neame, Emry Pere, Reece Robson, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Murray Taulagi, Jason Taumalolo, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Chad Townsend

Outs: Michael Morgan, Justin O’Neill, Javid Bowen, Lachlan Burr (all retired), Francis Molo (St George Illawarra), Corey Jensen (Brisbane), Peter Hola (Canberra), Shane Wright (Salford), Michael Bell (released)

Ins: Peta Hiku (Warriors), Jamayne Taunoa-Brown (Warriors), Chad Townsend (Sharks via Warriors), Brendan Elliot (Leigh)

PARRAMATTA EELS

Home Venue: CommBank Stadium

Capacity: 30,000

Premiership winners: 1981, 1982, 1983, 1986

2021 Finishing Position: 6th (eliminated in preliminary finals)

Head Coach: Brad Arthur

Captain: Clint Gutherson & Junior Paulo

Key Signing: Bailey Simonsson

English and/or former Super League players: None

First Home Game: Sunday 13 March v Gold Coast Titans

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 14/1

League Express says: The Eels registered an impressive 36-0 victory over the 2021 Premiers Penrith in a trial recently and, although pre-season games don’t always mean a great deal, the signs are that, backed by their fanatical supporters at CommBank Stadium, they will be in for another big year.

League Express Prediction: 3rd

2022 Squad: Jakob Arthur, Waqa Blake, Dylan Brown, Nathan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Bryce Cartwright, Haze Dunster, Clint Gutherson, Wiremu Greig, David Hollis, Oregon Kaufusi, Shaun Lane, Reed Mahoney, Makahesi Makatoa, Ryan Matterson, Mitchell Moses, Solomone Naiduki, Marata Niukore, Tom Opacic, Isaiah Papali’I, Junior Paulo, Will Penisini, Hayze Perham, Mitch Rein, Sean Russell, Bailey Simonsson, Maika Sivo, Ray Stone

Outs: Joey Lussick (St Helens), Will Smith (Gold Coast), Blake Ferguson (Rugby Union), Michael Oldfield, Sam Hughes, Jordan Rankin (all released), Keegan Hipgrave (retired)

Ins: Bailey Simonsson (Canberra), Mitch Rein (Gold Coast)

PENRITH PANTHERS

Home Venue: BlueBet Stadium

Capacity: 22,500

Premiership winners: 1991, 2003, 2021

2021 Finishing Position: 2nd (Grand Final winners)

Head Coach: Ivan Cleary

Captain: Isaah Yeo & Nathan Cleary

Key Signing: Sean O’Sullivan

English and/or former Super League players: None

First Home Game: Thursday 10 March v Manly Sea Eagles

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 4/1

League Express says: The Panthers won their third Grand Final last year and they will expect to achieve big things again in 2022, although they have lost some top talent, particularly Matt Burton to the Bulldogs, and they may fall just short in 2022.

League Express Prediction: 4th

2022 Squad: Eddie Blacker, Nathan Cleary, Christian Crichton, Stephen Crichton, Dylan Edwards, Matt Eisenhuth, Kurt Falls, James Fisher-Harris, J’maine Hopgood, Robert Jennings, Mitch Kenny, Viliame Kikau, Api Koroisau, Spencer Leniu, Moses Leota, Jarome Luai, Liam Martin, Taylan May, Sean O’Sullivan, Jaeman Salmon, Chris Smith, Lindsay Smith, Scott Sorensen, Charlie Staines, Izack Tago, Brian To’o, Isaah Yeo

Outs: Matt Burton, Brent Naden, Tevita Pangai Junior (all Canterbury), Kurt Capewell (Brisbane), Paul Momirovski (Sydney), Tyrone May (Catalans)

Ins: Sean O’Sullivan (Warriors), Chris Smith (Canterbury), Christian Crichton (Canterbury)

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS

Home Venue: Netstrata Jubilee Oval, Kogarah; WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Capacity: 20,500; 23,750

Premiership winners: 1941, 1949, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1977, 1979 (all as the standalone St George club)

2021 Finishing Position: 11th

Head Coach: Anthony Griffin

Captain: Ben Hunt

Key Signing: George Burgess

English and/or former Super League players: George Burgess

First Home Game: Friday 18 March v Penrith Panthers at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 50/1

League Express says: The Dragons have made some astute signings and they will expect to improve from their disappointing finish last season as their coach Anthony Griffin now has a squad that bears his own personal stamp, although that will help if George Burgess can recover his best form after a lengthy absence since his abortive spell with Wigan.

League Express Prediction: 11th

2022 Squad: Daniel Alvaro, Talatau Amone, Jack Bird, George Burgess, Billy Burns, Jack de Belin, Mat Feagai, Max Feagai, Poasa Faamausili, Jackson Ford, Tyrell Fuimaono, Jack Gosiewski, Ben Hunt, Josh Kerr, Blake Lawrie, Zac Lomax, Moses Mbye, Andrew McCullough, Josh McGuire, Tautau Moga, Francis Molo, Cody Ramsey, Mikaele Ravalawa, Tariq Sims, Tyrell Sloan, Jaydn Su’A, Moses Suli, Jayden Sullivan, Aaron Woods

Outs: Eddie Blacker (Penrith), Tyran Wishart (Melbourne), Cameron McInnes (Cronulla), Matt Dufty (Canterbury), Paul Vaughan (Canterbury), Adam Clune (Newcastle), Jordan Pereira (Brisbane), Kaide Ellis (Wigan), Brayden Wiliame (Rugby Union), Hayden Lomax (Temora (Group 9)), Corey Norman (retired), Gerard Beale, Billy Brittain (both released)

Ins: Jaydn Su’A (South Sydney, Tautau Moga (South Sydney), Francis Molo (North Qld), George Burgess (Wigan), Moses Mbye (Wests Tigers), Moses Suli (Manly), Jack Gosiewski (Manly), Aaron Woods (Cronulla)

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS

Home Venue: Accor Stadium (Stadium Australia)

Capacity: 83,500

Premiership winners: 1908, 1909, 1914, 1918, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1931, 1932, 1950, 1951, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1967, 1968, 1970, 1971, 2014

2021 Finishing Position: 3rd (beaten in Grand Final)

Head Coach: Jason Demetriou

Captain: Cameron Murray

Key Signing: Anthony Milford

English and/or former Super League players: Tom Burgess

First Home Game: Friday 25 March v Sydney Roosters

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 8/1

League Express says: The Rabbitohs will be coached this year by Jason Demetriou, who takes over from Wayne Bennett. Demetriou has been tipped as a coaching high-flyer and now he has the chance to show his credentials.

League Express Prediction: 1st

2022 Squad: Jai Arrow, Zane Bijorac, Tom Burgess, Jed Cartwright, Michael Chee Kam, Damien Cook, Campbell Graham, Siliva Havili, Jacob Host, Lachlan Ilias, Alex Johnston, Terrell Kalo Kalo, Liam Knight, Keaon Koloamatangi, Peter Mamouzelos, Josh Mansour, Anthony Milford, Taane Milne, Latrell Mitchell, Davvy Moale, Cameron Murray, Mark Nicholls, Jaxson Paulo, Hame Sele, Blake Taaffe, Isaiah Tass, Tevita Tatola, Cody Walker

Outs: Adam Reynolds (Brisbane), Jaydn Su’A (St George Illawarra), Tautau Moga (St George Illawarra), Dane Gagai (Newcastle), Josh Cook (Canterbury), Braidon Burns (Canterbury), Patrick Mago (Wigan), Troy Dargan, Brock Gardner, Steven Marsters, Dean Hawkins (all released), Benji Marshall (retirement)

Ins: Anthony Milford (Brisbane), Isaiah Tass (Brisbane), Michael Chee-Kam (Wests Tigers), Siliva Havili (Canberra)

SYDNEY ROOSTERS

Home Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

Capacity: 48,601

Premiership winners: 1911, 1912, 1913, 1923, 1935, 1936, 1937, 1940, 1945, 1974, 1975, 2002, 2013, 2018, 2019

2021 Finishing Position: 5th (beaten in semi-finals)

Head Coach: Trent Robinson

Captain: James Tedesco

Key Signing: Paul Momirovski

English and/or former Super League players: Drew Hutchison, Kevin Naiqama

First Home Game: Saturday 12 March v Newcastle Knights

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 7/1

League Express says: The Roosters are always one of the top sides in the NRL competition but last year they would have been disappointed to finish fifth and go out of the play-offs in the semi-final stage. They have lost a lot of talent to retirement in the close season and they could find it difficult to replace much of that iconic talent.

League Express Prediction: 6th

2022 Squad: Renouf Atoni, Fletcher Baker, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Moala Graham-Taufa, Drew Hutchison, Luke Keary, Adam Keighran, Lachlan Lam, Freddy Lussick, Joey Manu, Paul Momirovski, Kevin Naiqama, Victor Radley, Billy Smith, Joseph Suaalii, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Siosiua Taukeiaho, James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Sitili Tupouniua, Sam Verrills, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sam Walker, Connor Watson, Naufahu Whyte

Outs: Jake Friend, Boyd Cordner, Brett Morris, Josh Morris, Dale Copley (retired), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast), Matt Ikuvalu (Cronulla)

Ins: Connor Watson (Newcastle), Renouf Atoni (Canterbury), Paul Momirovski (Penrith), Kevin Naiqama (St Helens)

WESTS TIGERS

Home Venue: Leichardt Oval; Campbelltown Stadium; CommBank Stadium

Capacity: 20,000; 20,000; 30,000

Premiership winners: 1915, 1916, 1917, 1919, 1920, 1924, 1939, 1944, 1946, 1947,

1969 (all as Balmain); 1930, 1934, 1948, 1952 (all as Western Suburbs); 2005 (as Wests Tigers)

2021 Finishing Position: 13th

Head Coach: Michael Maguire

Captain: James Tamou, Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi, Ken Maumalo & Tyrone Peachey

Key Signing: Jackson Hastings

English and/or former Super League players: Oliver Gildart, Jackson Hastings

First Home Game: Saturday 12 March v Melbourne Storm at CommBank Stadium

Betfred odds to win Grand Final: 40/1

League Express says: Wests Tigers have largely been NRL also-rans since their historic Grand Final victory in 2005. Last season their coach Michael Maguire was widely tipped to lose his job but he clung on and will be hoping for a big improvement in 2022 but that may be beyond his side.

League Express Prediction: 14th

2022 Squad: Shawn Blore, Luke Brooks, Adam Doueihi, Luke Garner, Oliver Gildart, Jackson Hastings, William Kei, Asu Kepaoa, Daine Laurie, Luciano Leilua, Jacob Liddle, Jock Madden, Ken Maumalo, Thomas Mikaele, Zane Musgrove, David Nofoaluma, Joe Ofahengaue, Tyrone Peachey, Alex Seyfarth, Jake Simpkin, Tukimihia Simpkins, Tommy Talau, James Tamou, Starford To’a, Kelma Tuilagi, Alex Twal, Stefano Utoikamanu

Outs: Moses Mbye (St George Illawarra), Billy Walters (Brisbane), Michael Chee-Kam (South Sydney), Joey Leilua (Featherstone), Reece Hoffman (Canterbury), Tom Amone, Zachary Cini, James Roberts (all released), Russell Packer (retired)

Ins: Jackson Hastings (Wigan), Oliver Gildart (Wigan), Tyrone Peachey (Gold Coast), Starford To’a (Newcastle)

