Bunnies can’t weather the Storm

Melbourne Storm came from 14-6 behind to defeat South Sydney Rabbitohs 22-16, cementing their position within the top two of the NRL table.

The Bunnies were impressive in the first half but when the game turned scrappy, Melbourne came into their own and it was Cameron Munster’s try with 16 minutes to play which separated the two sides.

An early penalty from Adam Reynolds opened the scoring before the first try came through Souths’ Campbell Graham.

Melbourne replied clinically when Josh Addo-Carr set up Ryan Papenhuyzen. But with four minutes left in the half, Cody Walker sliced through to restore the Bunnies’ eight-point lead.

However, there was still time for Papenhuyzen to lay on a try for the in-form Justin Olam right on the hooter.

The second half was more scrappy as the rain started and that seemed to favour the visitors. After Reynolds had kicked a second penalty, the Storm were able to level the game mid-way through the half when Tino Faasuamaleaui charged on to a flat pass from Cameron Smith from dummy half.

South Sydney’s errors continued and Melbourne kept coming. Papenhuyzen cut back against the grain and found Munster as the Storm took the lead, crucially, for the first and last time.

Rabbitohs: Johnston, Allan, Graham, Marsters, Paulo, Walker, Reynolds, Tatola, Cook, Burgess, Su’A, Sironen, Murray; Interchanges: Nicholls, Knight, Mago, Koloamatangi

Tries: Graham, Walker; Goals: Reynolds 4

Storm: Papenhuyzen, Lumelume, Lee, Olam, Addo-Carr, Munster, Hughes, J Bromwich, C Smith, Welch, Kaufusi, K Bromwich, Faasuamaleaui; Interchanges: Lewis, Hynes, Vete, Schonig

Tries: Papenhuyzen, Olam, Faasuamaleaui, Munster; Goals: C Smith 3

