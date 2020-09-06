Burrell set to quit Warrington

Luther Burrell is on his way out of Warrington.

League Express understands the cross-code athlete will leave the Wolves after struggling to establish himself at the club since making the move to the 13-man game just over a year ago.

An England international in rugby union, Burrell made the move over to Super League in June last year with a significant fanfare after having been a regular for England at rugby union, where he played in the centre.

But he has made just nine appearances for the Wire in his time with the club.

Burrell is now thought to have asked for a release and has removed all mention of the club from his Twitter account.

Despite Steve Price being without numerous forwards for Friday’s match with Hull FC, Burrell was still not named in the club’s 21-man squad to face the Black and Whites.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the 32-year-old is now set to leave the club earlier than anticipated.

Meanwhile, Price was complimentary of debutant Ellis Robson after their victory on Friday.

The forward will join Ottawa Aces next year and Price said: “He’s been unfortunate because he hasn’t been playing much football.

“Last year with no reserve grade and with this year only a few games played in reserve grade a lot of them players and kids haven’t had a lot of opportunity to play. He will be a good pick up for them because he is a tough kid.”

