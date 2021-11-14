Burrow and Sinfield welcome government MND support

Rob Burrow hopes that a government commitment to invest £50 million into motor neurone disease (MND) research over five years will be “a game changer”.

The Leeds Rhinos legend was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and has been pushing to raise money and awareness for care and research into the disease ever since.

Burrow has welcomed the news that the Government will be supporting the United to End MND campaign, which aims to find the quickest and most efficient way to a first-ever meaningful treatment for the condition.

“This is fantastic news for the MND community and I would like to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who have supported this campaign and made sure that the Government has finally come to the right decision,” said Burrow.

“I have been honoured to meet so many wonderful people who have dedicated their lives to make sure that funding is where it should be for MND research and the hope now is that this is a game changer.

“This is great news for research but we must also continue to support care for those living with MND now and that is why I am also so proud to support the fundraising effort for the new MND Care Centre here in Leeds; research and care are so important for anyone living with MND.”

Burrow’s former Leeds team-mate Kevin Sinfield will begin his latest fundraising challenge next Monday (22nd November), when he aims to run 101 miles between Leicester and Leeds.

For ‘The Extra Mile Challenge’, Sinfield will attempt to run from Welford Road – where he now coaches at Leicester Tigers – to Headingley in 24 hours.

He is aiming to raise £100,000, which will be split between the MND Association and the Leeds Hospital’s Charity appeal to build a MND Care Centre in Leeds.

Sinfield, who in December 2020 completed seven marathons in seven days and raised more than £2.7 million for the MND Association, also welcomed the Government commitment.

“We have always known that research is the key to finding a long-term cure for MND and this news from the Government is a huge boost to that,” he said.

“But there are families living with MND every day of the week in this country and they need care and support right now.

“I am delighted that the money raised from The Extra Mile will directly help people across England and Wales through the MND Association and in Leeds when we realise the ambition of opening the Rob Burrow MND Care Centre.

“I am inspired by Rob and his family every day but also everyone in the MND community who, together, have already achieved incredible things and this is just the start.”

