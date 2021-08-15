Burrow to return to Headingley

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE will be the guest of honour at Thursday night’s Betfred Super League match against Huddersfield Giants at Emerald Headingley.

The eight-time Grand Final winner will be back at the stadium on a match day for the first time since his joint fundraising game with Jamie Jones-Buchanan in January 2020, which saw a record crowd pack into Emerald Headingley to watch the Leeds legends return to beat local rivals Bradford Bulls 34-10.

Burrow, who was inducted into the Leeds Hall of Fame in 2020 and is a Patron of the MND Association, will be at the game on the night his newly published autobiography, ‘Too Many Reasons to Live’, will be launched.

The book, which has been published by Pan Macmillan, documents the extraordinary story of his life as the perennial underdog who has taken to his fight with MND with the same irrepressible courage as he took on his opponents on the pitch.

From the gates opening, the big screen will be showing a number of features relating to his remarkable achievements on the pitch and his inspirational efforts to raise funds and awareness for MND. Among the features, there will be highlights of Rob’s rugby career as well as spoken sections of ‘Too Many Reasons to Live’.

