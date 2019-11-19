Caitlin Beevers nominated for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

Leeds Rhinos star Caitlin Beevers has been named on the shortlist for this year’s BBC Young Sports Personality of Year award.

Beevers, 18, was part of the Leeds Rhinos side that won a domestic double, winning the Challenge Cup and Grand Finals.

She represented England this autumn, scoring in the World Cup 9s opener against Papua New Guinea.

The Dewsbury-native also scored in this year’s Challenge Cup Final, while in her role as a match official she has risen through the ranks and has officiated in the NCL.

“Obviously I’m really happy and really honoured to be part of the selection,” she said.

"Obviously I'm really happy and really honoured to be part of the selection," she said.







“It has been a massive year for me in terms of refereeing and playing for Leeds and England, so thank you.”

The other nominees are from sports raging from golf to para-swimming.