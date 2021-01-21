Cameroon link with NRL to offer elite pathway

Australian NRL-accredited player agent Michael Redpath, founder and director of the Strive Player Agency which represents young, emerging players in the southern hemisphere, has linked up with Cameroon Rugby League Association XIII in the hope of offering some of the best African talent greater opportunities within the sport.

“My motivation is to expand the game globally,” said Redpath. “Brad Fittler labelled Africa `the next frontier for rugby league recruitment’ in 2017, where there is clearly some great talent which we hope we can help to take to the next level.”

CRL XIII President, Adamou Sadjou commented: “The CRLA XIII is very grateful to work alongside Michael. This will be a source of motivation for our elite players and set up pathways for them. There is a bright future in Cameroon and within the MEA region.”

Cameroon head coach, Khalil Njoya added: “Having someone like Michael work to help get African players noticed is a big step for us. We must do our utmost to keep raising the game’s profile here. We need to get these players seen; it is a once in a lifetime opportunity for them.”