Canterbury Bulldogs chief rejects claims prop is on his way to Hull FC

HULL FC are set for a major rebuild under head coach Tony Smith.

With a plethora of players out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season, Smith will be looking to make his mark on the Black and Whites by bringing in his own stars.

The likes of Andre Savelio, Brad Dwyer, Chris Satae and Kane Evans have left/will be leaving at the end of the season as Smith looks to bring in fresh blood.

One of those linked with a move to the MKM Stadium has been Canterbury Bulldogs forward Franklin Pele, a 22-year-old barnstorming prop that has already played five games for the Belmore outfit in the 2023 NRL season.

Hailing from the Cronulla Sharks, Pele signed for the Bulldogs ahead of the 2023 season and has made quite the impression at Belmore.

Having been linked with a move to FC, Canterbury General Manager Phil Gould was asked if Pele was on his way to Super League, with Gould simply replying: “no.”