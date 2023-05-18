Hull FC-Salford Red Devils Super League clash set to be live streamed in Super League initiative

AFTER breaking new ground with the first pay-per-view streamed match back in March, the upcoming fixture between Hull FC and Salford Red Devils will once again be streamed live on the OurLeague app.

The Black and Whites travel to the Salford Stadium to take on Paul Rowley’s side in Super League Round 13 on Sunday 28th May, with supporters unable to make it to the match able to watch from home.

FC will be aiming to continue their fine form next weekend and make it four league wins in a row having recorded wins over Huddersfield, Wigan and Wakefield in the last month.

Six-camera coverage will again be provided by In Touch Productions, led by Neville Smith, who drove Sky Sports’ pioneering coverage of Rugby League in the UK for two decades – and allowing the appointment of a video referee.

Fraser Dainton will be the commentator with RL legend Adrian Morley returning to home territory in Salford as the expert summariser.

Fans at home and abroad will be able to buy a live streaming pass for £4.95 in advance of the game – increasing to £10 on the day of the match.