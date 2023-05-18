The Super League and Championship clubs Dean Whare held talks with before signing for London Broncos

FORMER Catalans Dragons star Dean Whare has signed for the London Broncos for the rest of the 2023 Championship season.

Whare’s season with Pia in the Elite League One has come to an end with the former New Zealand international previously telling League Express just how much he wanted to return to Super League after a two-year spell with the Dragons.

Since then, the 33-year-old has held talks with a number of clubs, including Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity in Super League as well as Halifax Panthers and Barrow Raiders in the Championship, League Express understands.

However, Whare has chosen the Broncos to hang his hat with London’s Director of Rugby and Performance, Mike Eccles, waxing lyrical about the new signing.

Eccles said: “I’m obviously delighted to get Dean over the line.

“We have looked long and hard for an out and out centre which has proved difficult. So to get someone of Dean’s calibre on board is a massive boost for the team. Dean’s undoubted ability will add another dimension to our attack and help solidify our edge defence.

“Dean has also expressed an interest in supporting the development of some of our younger players and will also support the coaching team down at the academy. The overall package of bringing Dean Whare to the club was something we could not miss out on.”