Canterbury Bulldogs keen for halfback to make Super League move

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS are keen for one of their halfbacks to make a Super League move.

That man is former Sydney Roosters playmaker Kyle Flanagan, who was reportedly close to a UK move in 2022.

The Bulldogs are keen for Flanagan to go to the UK, but the halfback has no intention of doing so given his current $600,000 deal at Belmore, League Express understands.

Flanagan’s father, Shane who is currently assistant coach of the Manly Sea Eagles, doesn’t want his son to travel to the UK which is another issue facing the Dogs.

Canterbury are also willing to pay half of Flanagan’s wage such is the desire to make some room on the salary cap.

Following the signings of Viliame Kikau, Reed Mahoney and wonderkid Karl Oloapu, the extensions given to Matt Burton and Jacob Kiraz and the potential recruit of star winger Dom Young, the Bulldogs have been on a spending spree.

But, something has got to give and with Flanagan out of contract at the end of the 2023 season, the halfback is expected to move on.

It remains to be seen where Flanagan would fit in terms of the quota spots in Super League with only Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons having spots to fill.

Salford, however, don’t exactly need another halfback given the fruitful partnership of Marc Sneyd and Brodie Croft as well as Chris Atkin ready to play standby.

Catalans, on the other hand, lost Josh Drinkwater to Warrington Wolves with head coach Steve McNamara on the lookout for new recruits.

Whether that new recruit would be a halfback remains to be seen with Tyrone May set to partner Mitchell Pearce in the halves when fit.

However, with May out for the beginning of the season due to injury, young Frenchman Cesar Rouge is set to stake his claim.

Could Flanagan be the Dragons’ missing piece?