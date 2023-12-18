Carlos Tuimavave on his Hull FC future

HE has been at Hull FC since 2016, but Carlos Tuimavave is heading into the last year of his deal at the East Yorkshire club on the back of an injury-hit 2022 campaign.

The former Samoa international played a bit-part role for Tony Smith’s side last season due to injury, but the centre has been a mainstay in the Black and Whites since joining seven years ago.

In that time, Tuimavave has registered 55 tries in 163 appearances, becoming a cult hero amongst the terraces of the MKM Stadium.

But, with the 31-year-old entering the last year of his Super League contract in 2024, he is unsure what lies beyond this season.

“I haven’t had too much thought about it. I’m just lucky that I’m still playing and I’m grateful to be here,” Tuimavave told BBC Radio Humberside.

“I said to my wife, I just want to live in the moment and enjoy the season ahead because I know I haven’t got long left.

“So I think if I look too far of myself on the now, I’m just taking it day by day and trying to enjoy every day as well.”

Tuimavave was also appointed captain ahead of the 2023 Super League season, but it is uncertain whether or not he will retain the armband in 2024.

