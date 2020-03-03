Cas receive good news on Watts – but bad news on Feki

Castleford Tigers have received positive news on Liam Watts after the prop’s finger injury was proved to be better than first feared.

Watts was forced off during the club’s victory over Hull Kingston Rovers with a finger injury.

It was feared he could miss up to eight weeks, a similar layoff to the finger injury that kept him out of action last year.

However, scans have shown the extent of the injury is much less than expected and he could be free to face Warrington this week.

“It’s not as bad as we thought for Wattsy, he’s got an injury to his tendon which means his finger is dislocating out of the bottom. It’s not very nice for him but he’ll be okay.

“Whether he plays this week or not we’re not certain at this stage but if not we’re hopeful it’s a one-week injury rather than the initial six or eight we feared it might be.

However, Sosaia Feki is set for another extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a reoccurrence of a calf injury that has prevented him from making his debut for the club.

“Sosaia tore his calf again on Sunday morning,” Powell said.

“He’s done a lot of work on his return to play from his calf injury and it wasn’t a high intensity session that he was in so there’s a bit of an issue there that we need to get to the bottom of. He’ll go for a scan and we’ll know a bit more then but you’re always wary when it’s a reoccurring injury.

“It’s massively disappointing for Sosaia, he was devastated when it happened, and we’re disappointed that we can’t get him in the team right now.

“It’s going to mean Sosaia will have to wait a bit longer for his debut but we’re not sure how long at this stage. We’re going to have to be patient as it’s just not happening for him at the moment but we’ll look after him.

“There’s no doubt he’s going to go on and have a fantastic career at this club and we’ve got James Clare and Derrell Olpherts playing outstanding rugby league for us which helps.”