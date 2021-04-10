Castleford edge Challenge Cup thriller as Wigan ease through

CASTLEFORD claimed a dramatic 33-32 Challenge Cup third-round win at Hull KR after four periods of golden-point extra time.

Rovers scored the first try through Ethan Ryan and added three more in seven first-half minutes to lead their Super League rivals 22-6 at the break, then were 32-18 ahead.

But Jordan Turner capped a spirited Castleford comeback by levelling in the 80th minute.

A 99th-minute field-goal from Gareth O’Brien, pictured, finally settled the tie.

“It was a crazy game and we were fortunate to win it, to be honest,” admitted Castleford coach Daryl Powell, whose side have three wins from three this season.

Rovers coach Tony Smith said: “They are one of the teams people are tipping for all sorts this year, so to go toe to toe with them was outstanding.”

Wigan also made it three wins from three by easing into the quarter-finals with a 26-0 victory at Championship side York.

First-half tries from Zak Hardaker, Harry Smith and Sam Halsall gave the visitors a commanding lead.

Umlya Hanley and Tony Clubb stretched the advantage after the break.

Results:

Hull KR (22) 32

T: Ryan, Quinlan, Vete, Parcell, Kenny-Dowall, Abdull; G: Abdull 2, Lewis 2

Castleford (6) 33

T: Trueman, Olpherts 2, McShane 2, Turner; G: Richardson 4; FG: O’Brien

York (0) 0

Wigan (14) 26

Tries: Hardaker, Smith, Halsall, Hanley, Clubb Goals: Hardaker (3)

