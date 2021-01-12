Castleford hand trial to former rugby union halfback

Castleford Tigers have handed a trail to a rugby union scrum-half Lloyd Wheeldon.

Wheeldon, 24, is a serving Lance Corporal in 3 para and has been training with the club throughout the month.

Formerly of Harlequins Rugby Union, he has been granted a temporary release from service. welcome former Harlequins Rugby Union scrum-half Lloyd Wheeldon on a one-month trial.

He played for the British Army’s Senior XV before joining Quins in 2019 and is now looking to pursue opportunities in rugby league.

Wheeldon commented: “This is my eighth year in the army, I played army rugby union First Team, so I’ve always been a union-dominant player. I’ve played in high-end games like Army vs. Navy and obviously got poached for Harlequins from there.

“I’ve always wanted to try playing rugby league and I got quite friendly with Sean Long when he was down there. I got chatting to him about it and then put the feelers out there through my agent, and then an opportunity came up for a trial with Cas after Daryl (Powell) showed interest.

Powell added: “He’s got a great attitude, and he’s been in the army so he’s a tough kid. Getting used to the nuances of rugby league in the first couple of weeks is important for him, but I just think it is important to have a look at him and see how he goes.

“Obviously, he’s not going to be able to play this month, but we get to have a good look at him, and it gives him an opportunity to pick up all the little bits of rugby league.”