Castleford Tigers Andy Last on more potential signings before Super League deadline and potential fullback option at Hull KR

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has given his verdict on more potential signings coming through the doors at The Jungle before the August 4 deadline.

The Tigers have already brought in the likes of Billy Tsikrikas, Alex Foster, Liam Horne and Charbel Tasipale in recent weeks, but, although Last has emphasised that he isn’t now actively looking, he hasn’t closed the door on any more signings before the deadline.

“I think we are always looking and I think every team is the same. If someone comes available who you think will improve your team and if you’ve got the finance to make it happen, we will try and make it happen,” Last said.

“We are not actively looking now again but agents are sending emails out and if someone obviously takes your fancy you might try and make it happen. If something happens we will do our best to make another signing if needed and if it made the squad better.

“It’s been a really busy time and obviously with Australia being on an 11 hour time difference, your work starts about 9pm at night.

“We have had conversations with former players and coaches we have worked with, speaking with agents, that takes place into the early hours of the morning.

“Danny Wilson, our director of rugby has done a really good job and spent a hell of a lot time getting these deals done.”

One position which is up for grabs against Hull KR tomorrow night is fullback, with Gareth Widdop out of the side with injury as Last hints that Greg Eden is an option.

“Greg played fullback against Hull KR last time and the Jordan Abdull bombardment he did a great job.

“It’s something we have considered but we have not quite fully decided and I don’t want to give too much away.”