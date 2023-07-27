Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last explains Gareth Widdop’s absence

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has explained why Gareth Widdop will not be playing for the West Yorkshire side against Hull KR tomorrow night.

The Tigers have a number of players back from injury, including Greg Eden and Nathan Massey, but Widdop will miss the clash due to a “hefty dead leg”, Last has confirmed.

“He picked up a hefty dead leg after the Hull FC game, and the quads have taken a fair bit of swelling and a little bit of a bleed,” Last said.

“He should be able to go Friday (against Huddersfield), was touch and go for this week but he’s not been able to get through the Tuesday session, so we made decision to not select him in the squad.”