Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam on John Asiata future and St Helens tackle fallout

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has given his view on the future of John Asiata as well as the fallout from the St Helens incident.

Last week, Asiata was linked by The Mole at the Wide World of Sports with a move back to the NRL, but Lam has shot down those rumours.

“I’m not going to put a million pound it but I know John is contracted to us for the 2024 season. John is our captain, he is happy as anything here. I talk with him everyday and he loves it where he is at the moment,” Lam said.

“He has no intention of going home and this is where he fits in really well. he has helped create the DNA here. I’m not going to answer any other questions about the incident on social media.”

What that incident refers to is the furore following Leigh’s 12-10 win over St Helens in the Challenge Cup semi-final, with Saints head coach Paul Wellens slamming the governing body for a ‘lack of protection’ after Asiata was cited three times for dangerous contact, but not banned.

Agnatius Paasi and Alex Walmsley are both out for the season, but Lam has stood by his captain.

“I’ve watched him as a player, person and family man and I tried to recruit him at the Roosters. There is no better person in this world than him in terms of his morals and the way that he plays his game.

“He has no intention to ever hurt anyone, he is a great leader, he’s what this club is all about and he has taken us forward into the future with his leadership.

“As important as John is to me as a coach and the players and this whole community, it will be handled at the top level.”