Castleford Tigers announce more multiple exits from Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the exit of four more of their Super League players following a disappointing 2023 campaign.

Billy Tsikrikas, Jordan Johnstone, Alex Foster and Blake Austin will all leave the Tigers following their loan deal expiry.

Director of rugby, Danny Wilson, thanked them for their contribution at the club and wished them well for the future.

“We needed to recruit to survive in Super League and the boys answered the call. Billy has flown all the way around the world and he came to help us achieve survival. We’re very grateful for that. He wanted to give himself a chance at Super League and we hope he moves on to a venture that suits him.”

“Johnstone and Foster, they came to have another taste at Super League and they’ve not let themselves down. They’ve both played their part and we’re grateful to them for doing that. We also thank Blake for his contribution and wish him well for whatever comes next.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.