Castleford Tigers swoop for Sydney Roosters forward

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have signed Sydney Roosters forward Elie El-Zakhem, League Express understands.

The 25-year-old has been plying his trade for the Roosters’ feeder team, the North Sydney Bears, in 2023 and has impressed thoroughly, though El-Zakhem hasn’t yet made an appearance in first grade.

Now though the Lebanon international – who has made six appearances for the Cedars including four in the Rugby League World Cup – is on his way to The Jungle as Castleford attempt to have an improved season in 2024.

The Tigers were dreadful for the majority of the 2023 Super League season, finishing second bottom with just six wins from 27 games, whilst the West Yorkshire club also employed three head coaches.

Lee Radford left the club after three games whilst Andy Last was sacked after just four wins from 21 games as Danny Ward led Castleford to two wins in six fixtures.

There is set to be a massive rebuild at The Jungle for 2024 with a whole heap of departures already announced including the likes of Nathan Massey, Greg Eden, Kenny Edwards and Niall Evalds, whilst Nixon Putt, Sylvester Namo and Sam Wood all expecting to join.

Now, El-Zakhem will be another recruit coming through the doors.

