Leigh owner Derek Beaumont explains reasoning behind Adrian Lam no-show as he points finger at Sky Sports

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont as explained the reasoning behind Adrian Lam’s no-show live on Sky Sports last night, instead pointing the finger at the broadcaster.

As is customary after any live Super League game, the two coaches are expected to talk on Sky Sports after the fixture.

However, Sky Sports anchor Brian Carney confirmed, following Leigh’s 10-6 home loss to Wigan Warriors last night, that Lam would not be present, stating: “We’ve tried to get Adrian Lam here but we believe he hasn’t been allowed by the owner”.

Now Beaumont has sought to clarify what happened.

Beaumont tweeted: “The facts are SKY stood lammy down and said we are doing the presentation we will have to come back to you once that is over. I told their producer that we wouldn’t be there at that point as would be addressing our players and would be available after that. They weren’t there once we had finished. The press that were there got to speak to lammy. The brief from Sky and RL was interview pre presentation. That was available to them and Adrian was present they chose not to do it!”

Last night’s fixture between the Leopards and the Warriors was one of the most physical games in Super League 2023, with Leigh now going up against Hull KR next week in the play-off eliminator.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.