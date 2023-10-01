Castleford Tigers announce their third signing in three days as Super League club swoops for World Cup star Sylvester Namo

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their third signing in three days as Super League club swoops for World Cup star Sylvester Namo.

Namo hails from Mount Hagen in Papua New Guinea and is joining the club having been a representative for the PNG team at the World Cup, in which he played on three occasions. He joined the North Queensland Cowboys on a train and trial contract for the 2023 season.

The PNG forward will link up with his new teammates in November when they return for pre-season training.

In an interview with ctrlfc.com, Namo spoke of his excitement to be joining Castleford and to be playing in the Super League in 2024.

“I’m really excited, I can’t wait to make the most out of it and give my best to the club I’m a little bit nervous to be travelling alone compared to the World Cup when I came with a full squad but it’s going to be a great moment for me going overseas to play in England especially playing at Castleford Tigers,” Namo said.

“We have a few PNG boys who will be good together. Liam Horne was telling me that the fans here are crazy and I can’t wait to come and meet them. I’ll be going onto the field to run hard, tackle hard and do my job.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.