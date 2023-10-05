Castleford Tigers assistant coach will not be kept on in 2024 as he throws hat into ring for potential Super League job

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in a period of rebuilding following a dismal 2023 Super League season in which they finished second bottom on the ladder.

For assistant coach, Dane Dorahy, who was brought in alongside former London Broncos boss Danny Ward to stave off relegation in the club’s last six games of the year, it’s a rebuild that he won’t be a part of.

That’s despite the ex-halfback previously outlining his desire to stay at The Jungle after striking up a great relationship with Ward as well as fellow assistant coaches Craig Lingard and Scott Murrell.

However, with Ward rejecting the position and Rugby League Live revealing that current Hull KR number two Danny McGuire has been offered the head coaching role, Dorahy will not be at Castleford in 2024, League Express understands.

Dorahy, if he had returned to Castleford for next season, would have brought his wife and two children along with him which would have seen a much greater cost incurred than the six-week period the Australian was originally brought over for.

However, with Dorahy taking the South Sydney Rabbitohs’ second-grade team from last on the ladder in 2021, to top four for a period in 2022 and only just missing the top five, he set the foundations for the Rabbitohs’ success in the State Championship at the weekend.

But, with McGuire linked with a potential move to the Tigers, that would leave the assistant coaching spot open at Rovers – something which Dorahy would throw his hat into the ring for, League Express can reveal.

That would, of course, see him unite with fellow Australian Willie Peters who has achieved a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the East Yorkshire club after they missed out on the play-offs in 2022.

Since then, Peters – in his first year – has guided KR to a Super League play-off semi-final as well as the Challenge Cup Final.

