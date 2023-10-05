Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley reacts to Leeds Rhinos-Brodie Croft speculation

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has reacted to the speculation that Brodie Croft could be heading for Leeds Rhinos.

In recent days, speculation has been mounting about the Australian halfback making his way to Headingley to be part of Rohan Smith’s rebuild at Leeds.

However, Croft signed a seven-year deal only earlier this year, meaning there would have to be a hefty transfer fee involved in any such deal.

And for Salford boss Paul Rowley, he has emphasised that Croft will be at the Red Devils in 2024.

“I try to stay off and I don’t read a lot of the old rugby news, I only do the bits that concern myself,” Rowley said on the BBC 5 Live podcast.

“Last time I spoke to Brodie, he was looking forward to next year and having some good conversations. So as far as I’m concerned he’s still our player.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will complete a deal for Croft, but the signs are all there that it could be a massive move for the halfback who won the Man of Steel in 2022.

