Castleford Tigers’ Blake Austin explains how Leeds Rhinos exit came about, why it happened and his future beyond Super League 2023

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ Blake Austin has explained how his exit from Leeds Rhinos came about, why it happened and his future beyond the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Austin, who was a Leeds player less than a month ago, has moved to Castleford until the end of the season in a bid to help the West Yorkshire club stave off relegation.

The halfback had previously pushed for a new contract at Headingley from Rhinos’ chief executive Gary Hetherington but that wasn’t forthcoming.

However, Austin has revealed there wasn’t a fallout with Leeds.

“No (there wasn’t a fallout), not that I’m aware of. Obviously, there was a bit of speculation as to why it happened,” Austin said.

“I received a phone call at 9.30pm on a Wednesday night. Gareth Widdop said, ‘are you interested in coming and giving us a hand?’

“I said I’m not sure if Leeds will let me but my situation is I’m open to come in and help if you think I can help. Then within 12-15 hours I was a Tiger.

“I wasn’t looking to leave, obviously I was a bit upset with my situation but I was fully focused on them for the rest of the year and yeah here I am.

“I guess in life all you can do is deal the cards you’ve been dealt. I think that’s a good lesson in all of it for myself.”

In terms of what happens for Austin beyond the end of 2023, the halfback is unsure.

“No, I haven’t. I was probably more stressed about the contract stuff six to eight weeks ago than what I am now.

“Obviously there’s only four weeks to go. I’ve got a couple of things in the pipeline but nothing set in concrete and I’m just enjoying each week as it comes.

“Being at this place it’s something that’s really important and something I don’t look too far ahead because we’re only seven days away from being back in a real battle again so yeah it’s been refreshing.”