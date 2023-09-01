“I knew what I was getting myself into as a rugby league player” – Ex-Super League forward dismisses concussion lawsuit claim

IN recent weeks and months, there has been one major story that rugby league can’t seem to get away from.

The Rugby Football League, as well as the Rugby Football Union, have had a lawsuit filed against them by almost 400 players claiming that they have suffered brain injuries and concussions due to the sport’s negligence.

One of those most outspoken has been ex-St Helens and Warrington Wolves prop Nick Fozzard, who began his career at the Leeds Rhinos in 1993 before moving on to play for the likes of St Helens and Warrington Wolves. He recently diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

That being said, another former Super League prop – Keith Mason – has dismissed the lawsuit, believing that he knew the dangers of playing the sport before he picked up a ball.

“It’s sh*t what’s happened to Nick Fozzard, they are mates of mine but I was asked to get a brain scan and that sort of stuff and refused. I probably do have brain damage and my memory isn’t great since retiring,” Mason told League Express.

“I played the game hard and I had numerous concussions but I will leave it at that. I knew what I was getting myself into as a rugby league player as did every rugby league player from 25 years ago.

“My sense of smell isn’t good either but I don’t know if that’s from Covid or a brain injury. At the end of the day we are all going to suffer. I’ve probably had about 20,000 collisions throughout my career and it’s not normal for your body to go through that.”

Mason also went on to highlight the memories and friends he made during his rugby league career.

“I’ve got to cling on to everything I achieved from the game such as the success I had at St Helens when I was there.

“I’ve made some fantastic memories and mates and now I’ve got to protect my son (Lukas Mason, who plays for the Wigan Warriors academy). He’s got Kevin Brown as his agent and the game is the hardest sport in the world.”

The former enforcer believes that UK rugby league players have it a great deal tougher than their Australian counterparts.

“It’s such a shame that the sport doesn’t get all the plaudits it deserves. We are still stuck on the M62 corridor but the trouble is rugby league is a working class sport, most kids that go through to play the game come from a council estate. We’ve had to do it tough.

“In Australia there are beaches and sun, they don’t have it hard. It’s an easy life, I’ve payed over there at Melbourne.

“You get up and the sun is there, in pre-season it’s about 40 degrees, whereas pre-season over here it is minus conditions with mud and snow. It’s a different culture and attitude.”