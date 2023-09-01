Castleford Tigers boss Danny Ward explains why club didn’t appeal Liam Watts and Liam Horne bans and their replacements

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny Ward has explained why the Super League club didn’t appeal the bans handed out to Liam Watts and Liam Horne following last week’s 34-4 defeat to St Helens.

Watts was banned for one game for a trip whilst Horne was given a two-match ban for a dangerous throw.

Whilst Wigan Warriors prop Kaide Ellis was banned too, the Warriors appealed with Ellis free to play this weekend.

That led some Castleford fans to question why the Tigers had not done the same with Watts and Horne.

However, Ward has explained that the two bans were clear cut.

“They were quite clear on the TV and watching it back. With Horney, he has got his technique wrong a little bit and same with Wattsy, it was a timing issue,” Ward said.

“We didn’t want to risk having the bans extended so we’ve got to cop them unfortunately. It is an opportunity for someone else to step in and play.

“We are focused on the positives that others will come into the squad and pick up where they left off.

“It is a bit of a blow, we are not going to focus on that negative side of things, it is a positive that we have got Jordan Johnstone who came off the bench last week and did a good job in difficult circumstances.

“He was playing in the centres and at loose forward, George Lawler has played a lot of nine so there are a couple of options. Horney is a bit of a loss as he has been playing well.”

Ward does expect to have Jack Broadbent and Nathan Massey before the end of the season after pair suffered injuries a fortnight ago.

“The boys are confident, Mass (Nathan Massey) was disappointed but it is not as bad as first feared same with Broady so I’m hoping they will feature before the end of the year.”