Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last admits “concern” with Gareth Widdop issue as he hints at debut

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has admitted that there is “concern” over Gareth Widdop following his latest issue with illness.

Widdop has not been named in the 21-man squad for the Tigers’ fixture against Hull KR tomorrow night despite returning to face Salford Red Devils last week.

“Gareth Widdop, the illness which he had a couple of weeks ago hasn’t cleared up how we wanted it to,” Last said.

“We thought he would be ok but he was low on energy. He felt he needed to gain a little bit more weight to be functioning closer to his best.

“We have made the decision to stand him down so he get on top of his weight and strength. That’s an area where we have a little bit of concern with Gaz, he is going to be ok but he did lose a bit of weight.

“Hopefully he will be available soon. It means we can give Jack Broadbent another shot where he was so successful there.”

There could, however, be a potential debutant in the Castleford ranks with Will Tate lined up to go against his former side.

“Will played a full game for the reserves last week, he’s athletic and a really good lad in terms of professionalism,” Last continued.

“He has some offensive strike, carries the ball well and is the type of player that can mak ea difference in a game. He could potentially be making his debut.”