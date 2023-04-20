Castleford Tigers winger Jason Qareqare makes short-term loan move

CASTLEFORD TIGERS winger Jason Qareqare has made a short-term loan move.

The Fijian winger burst onto the scene aged just 17, scoring on his top-flight debut against Hull FC. He has since gone on to make 11 appearances, scoring 8 tries at the Tigers but will now link-up with the Bradford Bulls on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who can play at full back or on the wing, made his international debut last October against England and joins the Bulls for the remainder of 2023, with parent club Castleford holding the option to recall.

Bradford boss Mark Dunning has spoken of his delight at securing a player of Qareqare’s quality – insisting his ‘exciting’ attributes will further add to his squad heading towards the halfway stage of the season.

“I am really pleased [to have secured Qareqare], we have been quite light in the outside backs recently and a couple of injuries have left us short so to add an international winger of Jason’s quality is great for us,” said Dunning, who is sponsored by Natalie Lane (on behalf of Homeless Not Hopeless).

“He is an exciting player, he is renowned for his pace and footwork and having spoken to him at length he comes here excited to join our group, really hungry to do well and he is going to be a very welcome addition.

“Jason is coming in not to replace what we’ve got but to add to it, to add healthy competition to the group and also his knowledge and experience will help some of our younger blokes in the Reserves so we are really looking forward to him getting started.

“There are still irons in the fire and we hope to have another deal concluded by the time we reconvene after the international break.”