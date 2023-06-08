Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last admits outside back will leave the Super League club after not being offered a new contract

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has admitted that an outside back will leave the Super League club after not being offered a new contract.

With every Super League club wheeling and dealing in a bid to build squads for 2024, Castleford are prepared to let Niall Evalds go, who has been linked with a move to Hull KR.

For Castleford head coach Last, it was a tough decision not to hand Evalds a new deal but that it is part and parcel of rugby league.

“It is a tough one with Niall, we haven’t seen the best of him in the two years I have been onboard here,” Last said.

“We are not in a position at this moment to make him an offer because he is not playing. We need to make sure we cut our cloth accordingly and spend our budget wisely.

“The fact he isn’t playing makes it tough, when those contracts aren’t given out and you go past that deadline, other teams are able to make an offer to him.

“He is a good player and a good kid but it makes it difficult to stake a claim to invest x amounts into this player when he hasn’t been out on the field.