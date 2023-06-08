Jacob Miller admits he ‘questioned everything’ following dismal Castleford Tigers run

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Jacob Miller has admitted that he doubted and ‘questioned everything’ following the club’s dismal run.

Prior to the 26-24 win over Leeds Rhinos at the Magic Weekend last time out, the Tigers had lost six games on the bounce to sit second bottom of the Super League table.

For Miller, who only joined Castleford ahead of the 2023 Super League season, he admits that the results took their toll on the playing group.

“The win over Leeds has given us a sigh of relief and just a bit of confidence and belief,” Miller said.

“The more you lose the more you start doubting yourself and the things you are doing. It was really nice to finally put a performance together.

“Confidence is massive, every time you lose and lose in a bad way it does crush your confidence. It takes a big toll on you but hopefully we can take some confidence into the next part of the season.

“Of course you start to question everything, it’s really tough but we took some accountability within the group and knuckled down.”