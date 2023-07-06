Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last confirms interest in signing duo

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has confirmed his interest in signing two players.

The West Yorkshire club have struggled in Super League 2023, with the club currently second bottom in the table.

However, recruitment has been an ongoing process and two names have been linked with a move to The Jungle.

Those two names are Papua New Guinea pair Sylvester Namo and Nixon Putt.

“They are definitely on the radar, we have looked at them with interest. They have good pedigree and played for their country in the World Cup,” Last said.