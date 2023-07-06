Luke Gale’s ‘freak accident’ threatens Super League season as Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth gives lowdown

LUKE GALE’S injury woe, which has left the Wakefield Trinity man out of the side ahead of the club’s clash against Wigan Warriors, was caused by a ‘freak accident’, head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed,

Gale was in terrific form as Wakefield earned their second win of the season against the Salford Red Devils last Friday night, but is awaiting a scan result today following a training accident.

“It was a bit of freak accident.He put a kick through in training and tripped over someone’s leg and caught his other foot in the grass.” Applegarth said.

“I didn’t actually see it live, I had to look back on the drone. I just turned around and he was writhing around on the floor in pain. We’re getting a scan today now the swelling has gone down but we are hoping it’s not as bad as first feared.

“We’ll see what the scan shows, but it’s definitely not broken.

“We’re just hoping it’s a sprain and that he doesn’t need surgery, but we’ll see what the scan result is. We’ve tried not to make song and dance about it.”

Who will replace Gale? Morgan Smith is out for the rest of the season following foot surgery, but Mason Lino could come back into contention.