Four Super League clubs interested in NRL pair Richard Kennar and James Roumanos

RECRUITMENT is well underway for the 2024 season as Super League clubs fight rivals to bring in the cream of the crop.

Well, League Express understands that four Super League clubs are fighting to sign NRL pair Richard Kennar and James Roumanos.

Kennar, 28, has made just six appearances for the South Sydney Rabbitohs since making the move ahead of the 2022 NRL season after starting his career with the Melbourne Storm.

The wing/centre has made 37 appearances in the Australian top flight with spells at Melbourne, Brisbane Broncos and two spells at Souths.

Roumanos, meanwhile, is 23 years of age and has been plying his trade for the Manly Sea Eagles for whom he has made one appearance in the NRL.

Four Super League clubs – Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils and St Helens – are thought to be interested in bringing over one or both players, League Express understands.

Both men would count on the overseas quota.