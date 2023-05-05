Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last explains decision to send Dan Smith out on loan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last is already making big decisions after being given the role on a permanent basis at The Jungle.

Bringing in Luis Johnson and Will Tate (before the news of his permanent role was announced) as well as sending Jason Qareqare on loan to Bradford Bulls and now Dan Smith to Featherstone Rovers, Last is making his mark.

Now the former Hull FC assistant has explained why Smith has been sent to Rovers following an indifferent period of form.

“Dan Smith has just not been forcing his way into my thought process with regards to his form. He is lacking in confidence, he has been in and out and we have got numbers in terms of the middle unit players,” Last said.

“There are some guys in that middle unit who have played well and deserve to stay in the team.

“Sam Hall has been really good, he took his chance and has trained exceptionally well an deserves to stay there. Unfortunately for Dan, when he has had an opportunity he just hasn’t put his best foot forward.

“When you lose as a coach you are looking for recipes to get wins but unfortunately one or two of those players fall foul of the act which isn’t nice.”

Last believes that being in a winning environment at Featherstone will help him gain confidence back.

“Having those tough conversations is difficult but it is all about performance and Dan needs to be better in certain areas but he needs game time to be able to do that and he can do that at Featherstone.