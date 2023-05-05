Castleford Tigers hunting for a new assistant coach

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are on the lookout for a new assistant coach.

That is according to new Castleford head coach Andy Last, who was given the reins on a permanent basis last month.

Last was, of course, assistant to Lee Radford before the latter left the West Yorkshire club earlier on in the season.

Now Last has revealed that there is a search underway for a new number two.

“We are on the lookout for an assistant coach, it is one we are looking for We have been having some conversations but I don’t want to reveal too much in that sense,” Last said.

“There are some options out there, a couple of guys applied for the head coaching job have expressed an interest and I’ve had some chats with those as well as looking within the game.

“We are looking to try and come up with what is best for both parties. I don’t want to rush it, it is an important appointment.”

That being said, current assistant coach Scott Murrell did take charge of the Tigers for one day last week when Last was on England duty.

And Last believes that being part of the England set-up will benefit the Castleford club.

“I was with Cas all day Monday so we had a full day on Monday, then I was with England on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Last continued.

“The players were in with Scott Murrell on Wednesday. I had a day off England duty on Thursday so I had a full day with Cas on Thursday with the conditioning group and they have had plenty of work on them.

“I think it’s a great coup for Castleford that I am an England assistant coach.”