Catalans Dragons star Tyrone May on potential exit, Super League future and new culture

CATALANS DRAGONS are currently enjoying their time in Super League.

Sitting pretty at the top of the table, the French club are setting the pace in the northern hemisphere’s top flight – and a lot of that is down to the balance within the side.

With powerful forwards Mike McMeeken, Julian Bousquet and Romain Navarrete just some of those setting the platform, the likes of Mitchell Pearce, Tyrone May and Sam Tomkins have been allowed to run amok.

And, it’s fair to say that May is enjoying his time at the Stade Gilbert Brutus – even if it did take a while to settle into the new culture.

“It’s going good and I am enjoying it, especially when you’re winning and all things are going well,” May told League Express.

“It was a bit difficult at the start getting used to the food hours and stuff not being open so the day-to-day living was tough but once I got used to it and became accustomed to the timings it’s been pretty sweet.

“Everyone has been kind and welcoming and it helps having boys alongside me.

“The ultimate plan is to win Super League but we are in July now and you can’t win it in July.

“It’s that old cliche that you can’t win the league in July. We have had a break because of not being in the Challenge Cup which we think is a good thing where we can now focus on one competition.”

In terms of May’s future, the utility star is keen to play alongside his brothers, with younger siblings Taylan (Penrith Panthers) and Terrell (Sydney Roosters) still in the NRL.

“They are both on contract at their respective clubs for next season but we have spoken about it as a family that once they are off contract we can try and work something out if we can go somewhere together,” May continued.

“It’s a tough gig to get that in rugby league but we will try our best to play together. If it doesn’t work out, we all have our own endeavours and goals that we want to tick off.

“I’m open to moving back home but I’m loving my time here also. I don’t know what I will do yet next year, I’m still undecided.”

May, however, isn’t aware of any interest from Super League rivals.

“There’s no interest that I’ve been personally aware of, I let my manager do all that stuff and I just worry about playing.”