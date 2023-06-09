Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last gives encouraging update on halfback Danny Richardson as he cites defensive improvement

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has given an encouraging update on halfback Danny Richardson following the star’s continued rehab from injury.

Richardson suffered a substantial ACL and MCL injury last August which needed surgery and was initially ruled out of the entire 2023 Super League season by former boss Lee Radford.

However, Last has acknowledged the great work that Richardson has been doing in rehab.

“Danny’s rehab is going well, he is very diligent and a good professional. He has given himself the best opportunity to get himself back big and strong,” Last said.

“The ACL and MCL injury was a significant one so the timescale is a slow one, he is where he needs to be and maybe a few weeks ahead of schedule.

“I’d like to hope he might be available at the back end of the season but I don’t want to put any pressure on anyone.”

In terms of the 26-24 win over Leeds Rhinos at the Magic Weekend, Last has called for defensive improvements to be made.

“The tweaks that we have made in terms of a reset leading into the Huddersfield game, the guys have bought into that. We spoke about putting a line through the first half of the season and that mental refresher has proved to be of benefit to the group,” Last said.

“Last week, I probably wasn’t happy from a defensive point of view against Leeds as they scored a few easy points. The ruck speed was a problem for us but offensively we showed some real cohesion and looked threatening when we got into good areas of the field.

“I’m really pleased, I thought Gaz Widdop had his best game in a Castleford shirt, your big players need to ice those moments and Gaz did that with the kick on the sideline which was fantastic. It was great for him and his confidence.”