Seven out for Leeds Rhinos as three Wakefield Trinity signings could make debuts

LEEDS RHINOS are without seven stars for this week’s clash against Wakefield Trinity.

There is just one change to Rohan Smith’s 21-man squad from last week with halfback Jack Sinfield returning to the squad having completed his return to play protocol after suffering concussion. He replaces Tom Holroyd who was ruled out of last week’s game in the warm up with a calf injury.

In addition to Holroyd, the Rhinos are without David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano, Sam Lisone and Morgan Gannon through injury.

Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth, meanwhile, could hand debuts to the likes of Luke Gale, Romain Franco and Hugo Salabio whilst Jack Croft is included despite being taken to hospital after the Magic Weekend defeat to Leigh Leopards last weekend.