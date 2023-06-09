Ian Watson admits Huddersfield Giants man was “surplus to requirements” as he issues defiant statement against losing run

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are in a bit of a pickle in Super League this season.

Ian Watson’s side currently sit third bottom in the Super League table following a 48-6 thrashing by reigning champions St Helens at the Magic Weekend.

However, when asked about Huddersfield’s dreadful run of form – which includes just one win in six games – Watson was defiant.

“When you’re winning people don’t recall your record but when you’re losing people want to throw stones at you,” Watson said.

“We were great against Castleford and great for 30 minutes against St Helens but were terrible the rest of the game. There is no panic, this group is a good group. The point is we have lost and we need to move on and attack this week really confidently.

“We speak every week with the players, both as a group and individually, it doesn’t matter whether we win or lose. We are a group that is willing to be honest about where we think things are. You want that.”

In terms of moving forward, Watson has allowed veteran hooker Adam O’Brien to leave the club on a season-long loan to the Halifax Panthers after bringing in Adam Milner from Castleford.

“Adam (O’Brien) is a great bloke and works really hard. He wants to play rugby as well, we have brought Adam Milner in which meant Adam was surplus to requirements at this time.

“Adam has been offered a chance in the Championship and he thinks that is the right thing for him.”

Watson also welcomes back Olly Russell from injury as he confesses that Jake Connor’s knee is still not where he would want it to be.

“This will be Olly’s first game back in and he has really matured. Theo (Fages) is playing well and we need to build some consistency in our spine.”

“Jake (Connor) is still not where you would want him to be in fitness wise. His knee is not where he would want it to be but he has done some really good things for us which stands us in good stead going forward.

“Jake isn’t just for this year but he is a longer-term signing.”